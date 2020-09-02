Clayton Opera House shines red for postponed live event industry

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Events at the Clayton Opera House have been postponed since March 15, ultimately canceling the local theater’s busiest season.

To raise awareness for the industry that was literally “stopped overnight” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the building in Clayton shone red on September 1.

According to “We Make Events,” the live event industry in North America employs over 12 million people, however 77% those in the industry have lost 100% of their income since February 2020.

This nationwide event, encouraged all who own or manage a residential or commercial building to illuminate their properties with red light to help restart the live events industry.

Many who remain employed, were furloughed, or lost their jobs in the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic continue to voice their fears that “the first to close, will be the last to reopen.

