Clayton Opera House to be illuminated in red light after having closed doors since March 15

This story has been updated with the correct last name of Opera House Technical Director Jeffrey Comet.

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Clayton Opera house closed its doors to all on March 15 and cancelled all 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many live event spaces globally, “events stopped overnight.”

Since then, little progress has been made. The opera house, alongside all live events spaces in New York State and nationwide, remain awaiting reopening guidelines.

Opera House Technical Director Jeffrey Comet reported that all events, including 25 of their own shows, the community band, three rentals, coast guard briefings and weddings, were all cancelled; condemning the opera house from opening their doors to anyone.

With the summer season being their most popular and busy season, before COVID-19 hit New York State, the opera house had one to three events scheduled every week, promising revenue and patron donations.

Comet stated that all remaining staff was furloughed on June 1 after working remotely since March.

According to “We Make Events,” the live event industry in North America employs over 12 million people, however 77% those in the industry have lost 100% of their income since February 2020.

To combat these financial implications, the Clayton Opera House will partake in a nationwide initiative titled Red Alert Restart. The goal, to bring awareness to those who were the first to shutdown, and most likely the last to return.

This event, held by the organization “We Make Events” will take place on September 1 at 9 p.m. Its goal is to raise awareness in hopes of government relief funding.

Red Alert Restart will encourage all who own or manage a residential or commercial building to illuminate their properties with red light.

The September 1 event follows the success of Red Alert in the UK which lit up over 700 buildings across the country to raise awareness for the live event industry.

Jeffrey Comet encouraged all to follow suit to raise awareness, but insists that the Clayton Opera House “will not go away.”

For now, the historic theater sits empty.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.