Clayton organization working to make the St. Lawrence River trash-free through volunteer events

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence River is home to the local grassroots organization Save the River, whose mission is to protect and preserve the local waterway.

The Clayton-based organization has been working for years to get a shoreline cleanup program up and running. Previously partnering with schools and local businesses.

Now however, the project is breaking the surface and looking to involve the local community.

In late August, the organization announced their first two “Trash Free River Cleanup Events,” which will take place at French Bay in Clayton. According to Executive Director John Peach, these events are sponsored by the Leonard C. Mildred F. Ferguson Foundation.

“The foundation came to us after realizing the importance of cleaning up the river,” stated Peach. “It’s an opportunity to get trash out of the river. There’s so much foreign material that ends up in the river whether it’s blown in off boats, occasionally I think it’s thrown in, some of it’s been there forever. “So it’s an opportunity to get as much material as possible out of the river.”

The two events will allow volunteers to spend a morning on the water in small boats cleaning up sections of the river. John Peach stated that Save the River has already gotten an overwhelming response from not just individuals, but local businesses too.

(photo: Save the River)

While focusing on their mission, Save the River plans to continue their outreach this fall through their newly imagined K-12 programs and more St. Lawrence Shoreline cleanups.

Those interested in volunteering for the two events in September should visit the Save the River website.

