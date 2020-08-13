Clayton Punkin Chunkin canceled for Fall 2020

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual community anticipated pumpkin catapulting event will be put on hold until 2021.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced on August 13 that the annual Punkin Chunkin event scheduled for October 17 is cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Chamber, Punkin Chunkin bring thousands of people to the Clayton community. To adhere to NYS state guidelines and mass gathering order only permitting 50 of few people to attend events, the village will put the event on pause.

The Chamber also announced the cancellation of the Vintage & Classic Street Meet on September 19 and Clayton Celebrates – Citizen of the Year Banquet on October 8.

“To some people, it may seem that the decision to cancel was made too early. Please keep in mind that these events take months of planning, rely on heavily on sponsorships from local businesses that are already struggling, and require a larger number of volunteers who may not feel comfortable in a large crowd.” Clayton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

