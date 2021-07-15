Clayton seeking nominations for 2021 citizen of the year

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know someone in the village of Clayton who is an active member of the community?

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Citizen of the Year award.

According to the Chamber, the criteria for an individual to be nominated includes participation in local activities, effective community contributions, qualities in leadership and organization and community and country loyalty.

The Chamber stated that award should be an presented to an individual “who has made the most significant contribution to the community.”

Nominations must be summitted in writing by August 31, 2021 to the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.