Clayton teenager dies after fatal one-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old from Clayton has died after being involved in a fatal crash in Clayton.

According to a press release from State Police, the crash occurred around 2:37 a.m. on Deferno Road in Clayton. After arriving on the scene, troopers discovered a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck being operated by Dakota L. Yandow from Clayton was involved in the crash.

State police determined that the truck was traveling eastbound on Grant Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Deferno Road. Yandow was unable to maintain control of the vehicle which as a result exited the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

Yandow was found trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Gavin N. Robinson from Sackets Harbor was transported to River Hospital after the crash, where he was treated and released.

State Police in Alexandria and Watertown are continuing to investigate the one-vehicle crash.