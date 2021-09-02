Clayton to host 2022 Bassmaster Northern Open on St. Lawrence River

Sports fans will have three ways to watch the world’s best anglers with upcoming live tournament coverage on ESPN2, ESPN3 and Bassmaster.com. (Photo Credits: B.A.S.S.)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another major fishing tournament will take to the waters of the St. Lawrence River next year.

B.A.S.S. announced on Thursday that its Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open will be hosted by the Village of Clayton. Daily take-offs and weigh-ins will take place at the Antique Boat Museum.

This three-day competition will allow pros to weigh-in their heaviest five bass each day, and co-anglers weigh-in their best three.

Starting off on September 9, the full field of anglers will launch on the St. Lawrence River and into the 1000 Islands region. Anglers will return at 2:30 p.m., and the top ten pro anglers will be named. The tournament will follow this same schedule on the second day and will name the co-angler champion and top ten pro anglers.

On the final day, only the top ten pro anglers will launch on the St. Lawrence River at 6:30 p.m. Bassmaster will begin providing live coverage at 8 a.m., and the official final weigh-in will begin at the Antique Boat Museum at 2:30 p.m.

A total of $250,400 in cash, based on a 150-boat field will be awarded.

According to B.A.S.S. the Bassmaster Northern Open provides anglers with an opportunity to earn a spot in the 2022 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic. Anglers can also receive and invitation to join the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Additionally, for most anglers in the pro division of the tournament, a co-angler is assigned to fish from the back of the boat. Co-anglers fish against other co-anglers to compete for a cash prize.

This tournament will mark B.A.S.S.’s fifth major event in New York this summer. Other events included the two Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake and the Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops.