Clayton to host community-wide scarecrow contest

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Scarecrows will soon “guard” the streets of Clayton.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community scarecrow competition.
To engage the community, the Chamber is encouraging individuals, families, businesses and organizations located in the village to enter their homemade scarecrows.
The contest will run starting October 3 and wrap up October 24, 2020. The winner will be announced on October 29 following voting on the Clayton Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
