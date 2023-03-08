CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Clayton has made a name for itself over the years and this time its name landed in one of “USA Today’s” “best of” lists.

“USA Today” hosted a contest that invited readers to vote for the “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” of 2023. Each of the towns that made the top 10 list has a population of fewer than 25,000 people.

Clayton, NY took the top spot as 2023’s Best Small Town Cultural Scene. The town is located in Jefferson County and is home to the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton Opera House and 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.

The Town of Clayton was named after John M. Clayton, a U.S. Senator from Delaware. The town was first settled in the 1820s and was incorporated in 1872.

The first major industry in in Clayton was timber, thanks to the town’s location on the St. Lawrence river and supply of lumber. Timber dominated the local economy until the railroad made its way to the North Country in the 1870’s, according to a history provided to the Clayton Chamber of Commerce by Norm Wagner.

With the introduction of the railroad came an influx of people seeking time away from the city life. The tourism industry became prominent in the town as hotels, restaurants and fishing guides began to flourish. The small boat trade and repair business became successful for entrepreneurs as tourists built houses and small privately owned boats.

Today, Clayton remains as a reflection of the small shops and restaurants, recreational opportunities and marinas that existed in the early years. Clayton Chamber of Commerce via Norm Wagner

The nine other small towns that made the “USA Today” list include:

2) Poulsbo, Washington: A quaint village northwest of Seattle

3) Dyersville, Iowa: The location for the 1989 film “Field of Dreams”

4) Mariposa, California: Home to the California State Mining & Mineral Museum

5) Ocean Springs, Mississippi: Home to the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center

6) Ashland, Oregon: Known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival

7) Eureka Springs, Arkansas: A town listed on the National Register of Historic Places

8) Staunton, Virginia: The hometown of President Woodrow Wilson

9) De Smet, South Dakota: The setting behind five of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books

10) Marquette, Michigan: A small town big on winter sports, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula