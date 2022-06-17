CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clayton has been named one of the best travel destinations by USA Today.

The local village earned to top spot in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Small Town Cultural Scene. This award specifically highlights small towns with a population of fewer than 25,000.

Clayton was highlighted by USA TODAY for its many unique museums such as the Antique Boat Museum, Thousand Islands Museum and Thousand Islands Art Center.

Towns from across the country competed for this award. However, to name winners, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees and the top 10 winners were determined by a popular vote.

The full list of USA TODAY’s Best Small Town Cultural Scenes is listed below by ranking order: