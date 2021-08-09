Clayton’s ‘AnchorCon’ to introduce Comic-Con culture to North Country

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get your favorite fandom gear ready, a new event is coming to Clayton this month.

‘Anchor Con’ is Northern New York’s brand-new multi-fandom comic convention experience! The event will draw from popular movies, tv shows, comic books, video games, and more.

This event was organized by North Country residents Tanya Roy and Cynthia Tyler, who have been involved in the ComiCon community for years.

“I have been a cosplayer for about 10 years. My children got me into it,” Tyler said. “There’s a convention out in Rochester that we used to go to all the time and I just fell in love with the culture. I had so much fun sharing the passion.”

In total, 13 different types of events will be held over two days and three nights. This will include panels with celebrities, family movie nights, game tables and more.

Fans will be greeted WWE Wrestler, the only full-size replica of Optimus Prime from Transformers Age of Extinction endorsed by Hasbro,

Additionally, a Formal Cosplay MASK-erade Ball will be held on the second night, on Saturday August 21 in the Arena. Fans are invited to dress in black-tie attire and incorporate a mask. The ball is set to begin at 9 p.m.

The event will feature Gouverneur-Native Greg French, who is a lead walking on AMC’s “The Walking Dead. On the first night of the convention, fans can visit Tricia’s Rondette for dinner meet French and additional Walking Dead Actor Michael Koske.

However, according to AnchorCon organizers, this event will focus on bringing the community together. Ultimately hoping to introduce a new event to the North Country. Additionally, all funds from the event will benefit Clayton Rotary.

“We engineered AnchorCon to be for people that did not know what a Comicon was,” Tyler expressed. If you’re a true nerd, you’ve seen the granddaddies in San Diego, or in New York City. But AnchorCon is a little bit of both. We have a lot of things that are going to appeal to hometown individuals.”

AnchorCon will offer a discounted option for families. The family tickets package will provide admission to two adults and two children for $52. Additional ticket options include the “VIP Ticket pass,” a $12 for children over six for a day pass and $22 for adults. The event will also provide various discounts for seniors and military.

AnchorCon will be held at the Cerow Arena in Clayton New York starting Friday, August 20 with events scheduled through Sunday, August 22.