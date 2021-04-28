Clayton’s Antique Boat Museum opening for season May 1

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North America’s premier freshwater boating museum will officially open for the 2021 season this weekend.

The Antique Boat Museum, based in Clayton, New York, confirmed on Tuesday that it will open its doors to the public on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Following the opening, ABM will remain open six days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Columbus Day. The Museum Store will also open on Saturday, May 1 and admission is not required to shop.

According to ABM, the 2021 season will feature updated exhibits such as the “Quest for Speed,” several special events and tours of “La Duchess.” A sneak-preview of the new exhibit is featured above.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to “Ride the River;” a 45-minute boat ride through the 1000 Islands in the Antique Boat Museum’s triple cockpit runabout “Miss Thousand Islands III.”

Both Ride the River boat rides and tour of “La Duchess” will begin Memorial Day weekend.

Included below is a schedule of 2021 special events at the Antique Boat Museum:

June 26, 2021: 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance Featuring Sunbeams and Triumphs

June 5- June 11, 2021: Great International Steamboat Flotilla visit

July 16, 2021: ABM members annual meeting

August 6- August 8, 2021: Show of Boats on Parade, Marketplace and Virtual Auction

September 9, 2021: ABM Volunteer Appreciation Event

October 1- October 3, 2021: Joint AMB and ACBS Symposium

The Antique Boat Museum will also continue to offer educational opportunities such as boaters safety course, sailing classes and paddle painting. A full list of classes can be found on the ABM website.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum confirmed that modifications have been made to its operations, programming and events to comply with CDC and New York State guidelines.