Clayton’s Little Book Store opening second location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Book stores are returning to the North Country.

The Little Book Store, located on Riverside Drive in Clayton, New York, is expanding. In just over a week, it will open a second location in the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown.

The store is owned by Clayton resident Rebecca Kinnie and her husband who opened the independent book store back in 2020.

Although Kinnie said the store in Clayton has received positive feedback from the community, the new store will aim to reach more readers in Jefferson County.

“The community has just embraced us and I’ve gotten to meet so many wonderful authors, so many wonderful readers,” Kinnie said. “But we’re realizing that we’re a little far away from a lot of people in Jefferson county who still haven’t had a bookstore.”

As an avid reader herself, Kinnie said independent book stores like the Little Book Store aim to be a “voice of the community,” as well as highlight local authors.

The Clayton location is currently only open three season’s out of the year, usually closing on New Year’s Eve. However, the Watertown location will serve the community all year long.

“The reason we opened in the first place, is that there wasn’t a bookstore in Jefferson County, New York, and we felt that very keenly,” Kinnie shared. “So we opened up the store and I want to just be able to bring this over to people who haven’t been here.”

Watertown’s Little Book Store is set to open on Washington Street on Black Friday, November 26.