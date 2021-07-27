Clayton’s Punkin’ Chunkin’ returning in 2021

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Save the date! Another North Country favorite will return in 2021.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ again be held this year. This is following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This annual event invites community members to Frink Park in Clayton to watch as professionals use catapults to launch pumpkins into the St. Lawrence River. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is scheduled this year for Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Punkin’ Chunkin’ will include both a child and adult “chunkin,” a barbeque, barbeque tasting contest and farmers market. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Youth “Chunkin:” 11 a.m.

Adult “Chunkin:” 1 p.m.

Barbeque: 11 a.m. until sold out

Barbeque tasting contest: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers’ Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Watch footage from the 2018 Punkin’ Chunkin’ in the player below: