Clean energy to assist over 350,00 low-to-moderate income households in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nation-leading initiative between the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and New York’s investor-owned utilities will increase access to clean energy solutions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 27 that this new framework will assist in energy efficiency specifically in affordable multifamily buildings.

The collaborative partnership and investments will result in cleaner and healthier indoor air and more affordable energy options, including more than 350,000 low-to-moderate income households.

According to Governor Cuomo, this initiative will more than double the buildings receiving energy efficiency services such as insulation, air sealing, electric load reduction, and HVAC improvements, annually.

“As we continue our fight against climate change, we must ensure that all New Yorkers have access to clean energy and are not left behind in the transition to a green economy, particularly those in our most vulnerable communities,” Governor Cuomo said. “This groundbreaking public-private partnership is a smart and innovative approach that will bring affordable, clean energy solutions directly into the homes of those who need them most, and make the lives of all New Yorkers safer and healthier.”

The statewide framework will invest almost $1 billion through 2025 to support New York’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.