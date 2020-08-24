Clear water restored in Gouverneur following water quality complaints Saturday

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following complaints on August 22, water is again running clear in the village of Gouverneur.

According to the Gouverneur Village Department of Public Works, the a transformer experienced a shortage which led to a power bump for the water pumps at the Pooler Depot Water Plant. This stirred up the water, creating a dirty brown color.

Approximately 30 residents in the Pooler, Factory and Depot street areas reported dirty water at their homes due to the system shortage.

Gouverneur Highway Superintendent Terry Simmons confirmed that DPW employees flushed water hydrants for four hours to clear the stir-up.

