Climate Week 2020: New York launches ‘Car Free for Climate’ campaign

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As climate change continues to be a topic of concern, agencies launched a new campaign in preparation for Climate Week 2020.

The New York state agencies launched the “Car Free for Climate” campaign in recognition of Climate Week nationwide. The week of action will take place from September 21, 2020 to September 27, 2020.

According to the DEC, the “Car Free for Climate” campaign will aim to reduce greenhouse gases by encouraging New Yorks to forego driving at least one day. The campaign also supports the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050.

New Yorkers can participate by taking an online pledge to omit driving their vehicle for one day during the 2020 Climate Week. All are encouraged to walk, bike or use mass transit.

According to the New York State DEC, transportation accounts for 36% of greenhouse gases i New York State. It also utilizes more electricity than waste, refrigerants and agriculture combined.

“Transportation is the largest source of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions,” stated DEC Commissioner and Climate Action Council Co-Chair Basil Seggos. “We need an all hands-on deck approach to reducing emissions and we are encouraging all New Yorkers to join us in this effort. New York can and should be an example for the rest of the nation to follow and taking the Car Free for Climate pledge is a great way to start.”

Agencies leading this campaign include the State Department of Transportation and co-chairs of GreenNY Council: New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, Office of General Services and New York Power Authority.

The GreenNY Council was launched by Governor Andrew Cuomo to serve as a resource to support the state’s climate action goals.

