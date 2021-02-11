Clinton County man arrested for killing 7-month-old puppy, disposing in garbage can

PERU, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clinton County has been arrested following an animal cruelty case.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of Raymond A. Mangieri, 27, of Peru, New York, following an investigation of animal cruelty.

According to Police, Mangieri, a New York State Parolee, killed a seven-month-old German Shepard puppy and disposed of it in a garbage can.

State Police confirmed that Mangieri was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal. This is considered a Class E felony under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

Mangieri was virtually arraigned by the Town of Saranac Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to the Peru Town Court at a later date.

Following his arraignment, he was transported to Clinton County Jail for a violation of his parole.

New York State Police arrested Raymond A. Mangieri on February 10, 2021.