Clinton County man arrested for menacing victim with hand saw in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a menacing incident that occurred in Plattsburgh on Monday.

According to State Police, on May 10, troopers responded to State Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh for a report of two men fighting in the roadway.

An investigation led by NYSP revealed that Mark G. Turner, 32, of Beekmantown, menaced another male victim with a folding hand saw. Turner was reported to have injured himself while brandishing the blade.

Following his injuries, he was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and treated for a small laceration under his eye.

Turner then told police that he was assaulted by another individual, which State Police determined to be false.

New York State Police arrested Turner on May 11 and charged him with one county of Menacing in the Second Degree, one county of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and one count of Falsely Reporting an Incident.

Turner was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and the current felony charge.