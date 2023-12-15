SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Dec. 15, the Clinton Square Ice Rink closed following a mechanical issue.

The ice rink will be closed through the weekend and will reopen pending the repairs, the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs said.

Public skating is still available at Sunnycrest Ice Rink at 701 Robinson St. The Sunnycrest Ice Rink is open:

Friday: 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information about ice skating can be found HERE.