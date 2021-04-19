CNY Home and Garden Show takes virtual form, extended through September 25

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring has sprung, and right on time, a popular home and garden show will remain open through the fall.

The 2021 Virtual Central New York Home ad Garden Show officially opened on April 18, 2021, bringing local improvement specialists right to the homes of attendees. The show includes vendors traditionally found at its in-person events and now will remain open through September 25, 2021.

According to Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York Executive Director Mary Thompson, the virtual show gives attendees the “unique perspective of researching home improvement specialists right from their own home.”

“We wish we could be together in person doing the Home & Garden Show” said Thompson. “But since we can’t, we are bringing you the next best thing. Our virtual show allows you to search local home improvement companies in a number of different ways.”

The 2021 show allows participants to visit local specialists through a virtual floor plan, learn of their services, request quotes, view work and receive contact information.

Attendees of the virtual show are also encouraged to bring ideas and questions to the exhibitors.

Thompson added, “people have spent a lot of time in their homes in the last year and the residential construction industry is very busy repairing, remodeling, building and maintaining Central New York’s housing stock. So now is the time to plan what you want done and talk to different companies, because it may take some time before a professional can do your job.”

Currently the 2021 Virtual CNY Home and Garden Show has over 120 exhibitors. A full list can be found on the events website.