POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Four Central New York teens recently won awards at the 17th Annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition, sponsored by the Orchestra of Northern New York.

Soren Krantz, 17, won top honors.

Krantz performed the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s “Concerto in A Minor for Piano, Op. 16.,” winning the first place prize of $500 and the opportunity to solo with the Orchestra of Northern New York at its April 29 concert in Hosmer Hall at SUNY Potsdam.

Krantz and his older siblings were taught to play piano by their mother. Krantz began studying piano with his current teacher, John Spradling, three years ago at the age of 14. He took third place in the senior division of Central New York AMT’s advanced piano competition two years ago.

Krantz, the son of Sabine and Alex Krantz of Syracuse, has been homeschooled since kindergarten and will graduate high school this May. In addition to his studies and piano playing, Krantz enjoys basketball, chess, solving Rubik’s cubes and being outdoors.

Eric Lee placed second in the competition, winning the $300 cash prize with a performance of “Max Bruch’s Concerto No. 1 in G Minor” for Violin.

Lee, 14, first studied violin under the Suzuki method when he was in kindergarten. A student of Peter Rovit of Dewitt, Lee began playing in the Symphoria Youth Orchestra at age 10.

He has since participated in the Symphoria String Orchestra, the Repertory Youth Orchestra and the Young Artist Orchestra. Lee is an experienced concertmaster, having led three All-County and All-State orchestras, as well as the High School Music Camp at Ithaca College.

Lee, the son of Kelly and Young Lee of Manlius, is an avid skier who also holds a black belt in Miori-style Martial Arts and enjoys chess, playing golf, watching sports and participating in fantasy football and basketball leagues with his friends. He graduated Salutatorian from his eighth-grade class at Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse.

Third place went to 15-year-old flutist Andrea Iqbal, a sophomore at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. She performed Charles Griffes’ “Poem for Flute and Orchestra,” earning the $150 prize.

Iqbal, the daughter of Guillermina Ortega and Robert Iqbal of North Syracuse, has been in two All-County bands and a member of her high school’s marching band for four years. As the marching band’s flute soloist this past year, she was featured on local radio. She also participates in her school’s Symphonic Band and the Junior and Senior High School pit orchestras.

Outside of school, Iqbal performs with the Symphoria Youth Orchestra and plays tennis. In December 2022, she was her school’s Music Student of the Month. Last year, she received an Excellence in Band award.

Violist Kari Maxian, a 17-year-old senior at Manlius Pebble High School, was awarded Honorable Mention and a $75 cash prize.

A student of Arvilla Wendland for the past eight years, Maxian has been principal viola in the Symphoria Youth Orchestra for the last two years. In 2022, she won the Civic Morning Musicals concerto competition and her quartet won “Best Syracuse Area Ensemble” in the Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music competition.

Maxian, the daughter of Jeffrey Winston and Tina Maxian of Cazenovia, also enjoys piano, soccer and science and hopes to study conservation biology in college.