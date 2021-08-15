CNY Women’s Bar Association rates candidate Anthony Brindisi

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Central New York Women’s Bar Association reported that their committee found candidate Anthony Brindisi “Highly Qualified and Commended” for his race in the fifth judicial district.

Former Representative Anthony Brindisi was nominated for Supreme Court Justice by the judicial delegates for the Democratic Party on August 10. The 5th Judicial District covers the counties of Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer.

Brindisi received the highest rating of “Highly Qualified and Commended” by the Central New York Women’s Bar Association in their Judicial Screening process. The rating was based on several factors including judicial temperament, legal ability and experience, freedom from bias and prejudice and active contributions to the promotion of gender equality in the practice of law.

Brindisi said he was honored to have the CNY Women’s Bar Association’s support.

“I am humbled to receive the highest rating from the Central New York Women’s Bar Association in their judicial screening process. I want to thank the organization for the opportunity to be screened and I look forward to hopefully serving the people of this community in the role of Supreme Court Justice.”

The open Supreme Court race will begin in November of 2021, with the election taking place on November 2.