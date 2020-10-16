Tedra Cobb receives endorsement from Presidential candidate Joe Biden

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congressional Candidate has received endorsement from Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Democratic NY-21 Congressional Candidate Tedra Cobb announced on October 16 that she has received endorsement from Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Cobb announced the endorsement on Twitter.

I am honored to receive the endorsement of Vice President @JoeBiden. He saw America through an economic crisis and helped pass the #ACA, which provided 64,000 Northern New Yorkers with health insurance. VP Biden is the compassionate, competent, and conscientious leader we need. pic.twitter.com/aMiv5qIsxE — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) October 16, 2020

Tedra Cobb has also been endorsed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York State Nursing Association, Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club.

U.S. House Candidate Tedra Cobb is running in the 2020 election and is running against current NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

