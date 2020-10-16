Tedra Cobb receives endorsement from Presidential candidate Joe Biden

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congressional Candidate has received endorsement from Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
Democratic NY-21 Congressional Candidate Tedra Cobb announced on October 16 that she has received endorsement from Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.
Cobb announced the endorsement on Twitter.
Tedra Cobb has also been endorsed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the New York State Nursing Association, Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club.
U.S. House Candidate Tedra Cobb is running in the 2020 election and is running against current NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senate Republicans expected to bring new COVID-19 relief bill to Senate floor next week
- NFL owner victim of attempted carjacking
- School bus driver in New York arrested for driving drunk with students onboard
- Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips named NFLPA’s “Community MVP” of the week
- St. Lawrence County confirms two new COVID-19 cases Friday
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.