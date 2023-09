WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown will another major street undergoing construction work.

On Thursday, September 28, Coffeen Street will have paving work starting today. Construction crews will start on a section from Massey Street to the railroad tracks on Coffeen.

Paving work on the rest of the street will go into next week, City workers will re-route traffic to side streets from time-to-time.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if at all possible.