SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The indie-pop band COIN has been added to the line-up for the Chevrolet Music Series this summer.

It will be the band’s first performance at the Great New York State Fair. COIN has been together for ten years and is known for its single “Talk Too Much.”

Fair Director Troy Waffner said he’s excited for the band to make its debut this summer.

“We work to build a diverse lineup of performers and musical styles, and COIN is an example of that,” Waffner said. “If you like pop music, you’ll enjoy spending an afternoon in the sunshine with them and we’re pleased that they will be here this year.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission. The complete list of Chevrolet Music Festival concerts that have been announced so far is listed below.