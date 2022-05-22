ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued another special weather statement for St. Lawrence County at 3:34 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The NWS warned that the warm air temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures. They stated that water temperatures across Lake Champlain remain in the mid-50s and around 60 degrees in the region’s smaller lakes and rivers.

The NWS reminded residents that the cold water temperatures could cause anyone immersed in the water to quickly develop hypothermia. When water temperatures are below 60 degrees the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks.

The NWS also warned that strong winds could pose a threat to people on the water, as well as thunderstorms which are in the forecast for Sunday. They advised residents that the strong winds could increase the likelihood of overturning their boat, canoe, or kayak due to increased wave heights.

Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks is encouraged to plan accordingly and to use extreme caution to avoid being immersed in the waters. Residents are also being asked to check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities.