WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the North Country experienced a “balmy” start to 2022, colder temperatures are expected to arrive in the next week.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed that beginning January 8, a “notable change” in temperatures will hit the region caused by a large shift in the jet stream pattern.

According to the NWS, temperatures readings are expected to be frequently below normal for the foreseeable future, especially in the Great Lakes region.

Specifically in the North Country, there is a 50% to 60% chance that temperatures will be below normal from January 8 to January 12, 2022.

Temperatures began to fall on New Year’s Day after what the NWS considered an “unusually mild” December.

The North Country then saw temperatures plummeting below zero on January 2 and into the morning hours of January 3.

While light snow winds down, breaks in the clouds will become common for some areas, and temperatures will plummet tonight in those areas while northerly winds continue. These are the minimum wind chill factors expected tonight across the area. Button up if you go out! pic.twitter.com/xY3zoLQ8gQ — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 2, 2022

