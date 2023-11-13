Canton, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau’s 4th Annual Holiday Card Drive has begun. The card drive will benefit seniors, individuals who are shut in, living in assisted living homes, nursing homes or anyone who is alone this holiday season.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families and classrooms to make decorated cards for individuals in St. Lawrence County who are in need of holiday cheer and heartfelt messages,” Alexa Chase, Youth Bureau Director

The Youth Bureau’s Teen Ambassadors are assisting with the holiday card drive this year by promoting it and assisting with decorating and writing.

Chase added “Feelings of isolation and loneliness during the holiday season is something that is felt by many. Those feelings are reduced when individuals receive our homemade cards. Showing kindness and compassion truly uplifts everyone,”.

Students K-12th grades are encouraged to drop off their holiday artwork, notes and cards to the Youth Bureau by Friday, December 15.

The Youth Bureau

80 State Highway 310

Canton, NY 13617

If an organization would like cards or you know of anyone who would appreciate receiving one, you can contact Alexa Chase at AChase@stlawco.gov or call the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.