Colton man arrested following burglary in St. Lawrence County

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have reported that a Colton man has been arrested following a burglary.

Jonathan E. LaValley was arrested on August 22 and was charged with Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree and Petit Larceny.

LaValley was charged following an investigation of a reported burglary in the Town of Pierrepont. The investigation determined that LaValley smashed the front windows of the home where he entered the residence and stole two screwdrivers. The homeowners were home during the incident.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took LaValley into custody. He was arraigned in court and held without bail.

