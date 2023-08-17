COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Colton-Pierrepont Central School announced its first Open House event prior to the first day of school and its annual mandatory Digital Wellness Meetings.

“We are dedicated to providing an enriching learning environment that not only focuses on academic excellence but also emphasizes the development of the whole child.” Colton-Pierrepont Central School District Superintendent Jim Nee

Colton-Pierrepont Central School is a small, rural school with initiatives designed to foster stronger connections within the school community and promote digital wellness.

On Thursday, August 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Colton-Pierrepont students and families will be able to connect with teachers and more than 10 local community agencies, creating a strong foundation for teamwork throughout the upcoming academic year.

The Open House event provides students with the chance to:

Visit their classrooms;

Meet their teachers;

Pick up free school supplies;

Get a free haircut;

Receive their schedules; and

Locate their lockers.

“The Open House and Digital Wellness Meetings reflect our commitment to fostering overall well-being, digital literacy and community engagement as we strive to educate responsible, respectful and resourceful citizens.” Colton-Pierrepont Central School District Superintendent Jim Nee

The district is also aiming to provide children and parents with insights into maintaining a healthy screen time and overall well-being balance. To provide guidance, the school is holding its annual mandatory Digital Wellness Meetings during the month of August. The meetings will stress the importance of digital wellness in the lives of students and families.

Digital Wellness has been an important focus for the school since 2010 when the district implemented its 1:1 Technology Initiative. The initiative ensures that every student from pre-K through grade 12 has regular exposure to laptops and other technologies.