COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Students in the Colton-Pierrepont Central School District will soon be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch at school.



Starting on Wednesday, November 1, enrolled students will no longer need to pay for school breakfast or lunch at the school. À la carte items and extra meals will remain available for students, but those add-ons will need to be purchased separately.

This change was made possible by the Community Eligibility Provision through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Through this provision, the USDA will reimburse Colton-Pierrepont for the cost of the free meals for the entirety of the 2023-24 school year.

All students should have access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each day. This federal program helps us accomplish just that. It gives all children at CPCS the opportunity to eat free meals during the school day — regardless of family income or grade level. Colton-Pierrepont Superintendent Jim Nee

The change will take place automatically on Nov. 1. District families do not need to pay a fee to be eligible or take any action to enroll.

The district does ask families to consider completing and submitting a Household Income Application. These applications have already been sent home. Additional copies are available in the school’s main office. The form will help ensure that the district can continue to offer this program in the future. It also helps families determine whether their children could be eligible for other helpful programs.