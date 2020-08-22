Combating ‘Nature Deficit Disorder’ with Thousand Islands Land Trust

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nature Deficit Disorder is growing idea that humans, especially children are spending less time outdoors. This has been believed to contribute to negative behaviors.

Director of Development and Communications Terra Bach, and Education and Outreach Coordinator Alaina Young from the Thousand Island Land Trust provided resources to combat this disorder and help show appreciation for the natural world. Both expressed that it starts with showing appreciation for the natural world.

TILT is a local land trust that that conserves land specifically in the Thousand Island region. Since their origin in 1985, they have been protecting over 10,000 acres of land. They manage over 20 miles of trails, all open to the public all year.

According to Young, who manages the organizations programs for both adults and children, in 2019 TILT had over 1,000 people attend their events in programs. Annually, the organizations holds over 20 events to encourage individuals to immerse themselves in nature.

“With what we do, provide access to nature and encourage people to get outside and connect with nature because it’s a positive thing for health in so many different ways,” said Terra Bach. “It cultivates value with nature among people.”

Both Ms. Bach and Ms. Young emphasized that establishing values of protection over the natural world is the first step to getting people outdoors.

According to Children in Nature Network when considering combating Nature Deficit Disorder, “recent studies focus not so much on what is lost when nature experience fades, but on what is gained through more exposure to natural settings, including nearby nature in urban places.”

The network focuses on children connecting to the natural world to improve health, emotional stamina, and intelligence.

For more resources on outdoor opportunities in the North Country, visit the TILT website.

