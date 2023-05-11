CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Comedian Jeff Leeson will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on Saturday, May 27.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 23 years, Jeff Leeson has been astonishing audiences across North America with his off-the-cuff improvisational style. Combining traditional stand-up comedy with long-form improvisation, he creates a personal experience for the audience with each and every show.

His comedy has been featured on Sirius XM radio, “The Bob & Tom Show,” Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Prime comedy specials and a Dry Bar Comedy special. He recently released a special on YouTube titled “Sorry I’m Not Kevin Hart.”

Tickets for the show range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200 or by walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm and 1 hour before the start of each event).