Comedian Matt Clark to host comedy show at North Country Irish Festival

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival is teaming up with Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO) to host a Comedy Night Saturday, March 14 at 7pm at the Dulles State Office Building.

Host Matt Clark, along with comedians Bryan Doran and Sky Sands, will be performing.

Sky Sands brings a fast paced and friendly manner to his unique comedy experience. Exploring humor, jokes and magic during the course of his national and international performances.

Bryan Doran, a comedy veteran of over 10 years, has performed across the North Country and has been one of the creative and comedic minds behind the USO Fort Drum/Comedy for a Cause Event that has been a North Country comedy staple for the past five years.

Matt Clark is a local comedian who was named Funniest Local Comedian during the Lake Ontario Playhouse Contest in 2005. He has since helped raise thousands of dollars for the USO and other local charities while still performing comedy shows across the North Country and in Syracuse.

Tickets are on sale at all Watertown Kinney Drugs Store locations, can be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044 and can also be ordered online at www.ncirishfest.com. The $12 comedy show ticket is also food for admission to the Irish Festival all day on Saturday when purchased in advance.

The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival begins March 13 and runs through March 15 at the Dulles State Office Building.

