CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Comedian Paula Poundstone will take the stage at Clayton Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on June 18.

According to the Opera House, Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit. She is also known as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Her guest appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, Late Night with Carson Daly, and Nerdist with Chris Hardwick, and she has been a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle.

Poundstone tours regularly, appearing on stage with a stool, a microphone, and a can of Diet Pepsi. In a review for the Boston Globe of Paula’s performance, Nick Zaino III explained how Poundstone entertains her audience.

“Poundstone has one of comedy’s most nimble and disarming comic imaginations. She improvises with the crowd like a jazz musician, swinging in unexpected directions without a plan, without a net –there’s a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she’s so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong.”

Tickets for Poundstone’s performance can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200 or by visiting the box office in person. Tickets cost from $30 to $40 depending on the location in the theatre, and the doors at the theatre will open at 7 p.m. on June 18.