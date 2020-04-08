Comet Pride Parade of Cars: Carthage teachers organize parade for students in effort to connect while apart

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Carthage students received a nice gift from a distance today from local educators who are missing their students and wanted a way to connect with them while maintaining a safe social distance.
Several teachers came together for the Comet Pride Parade of Cars in an effort to make kids smile and relieve any anxiety they may be feeling while at home.
Jennifer Premo, Superintendent of Carthage Central School District, said she hoped that by seeing teachers smiling and supporting them, the students would maybe feel more relaxed and know that everything is going to be okay.
Guidelines were put in place so that teachers knew not to get out of their vehicles and students knew they needed to stay on their property for health and safety reasons.
From the road, teachers sent messages of positivity and hope. From driveways and windows, students sent the same.
Jennifer had a message for the students. “We miss you. Everything is gonna be okay and we really can’t wait for you to get back to school,” she said.
