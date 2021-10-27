Commercial Drivers License program available to North Country residents

NORTH COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents interested in receiving their Commercial Drivers License have the opportunity to participate in a CDL program in the North Country.

The CDL training program will be taking place at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville from November 1 until December 7. Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The program was made possible through the National Tractor Trailer School’s partnership with Jefferson Community College.

According to the Federal Motor Safety Administration, driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle requires a higher level of knowledge, experience, skills, and physical abilities than that required to drive a non-commercial vehicle. A CDL license allows drivers to operate trucks with double or triple trailers, a tank, hazardous materials, or a passenger vehicle.

According to the JCC website, the program will prepare residents for an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career in transportation and logistics. The classroom and lab phase will consist of CDL A permit preparation, Department of Transportation safety, rules and regulations, and logbook training.

The program will feature 225 hours of training with 118 hours in the classroom and 107 hours of behind-the-wheel. The behind-the-wheel phase consists of all required backing maneuvers and road rides throughout the Lowville area on a 10- speed manual transmission, which allows students to be qualified to drive an automatic or manual tractor-trailer without any restrictions.

Those interested in registering for the class should contact the Program Development Director at the National Tractor Trailer School, Kimberly Sather at 315-410-2207 or ksather@ntts.edu as space is limited. Some qualified applicants may be eligible for funding to help pay for the program.

Once residents successfully complete the program, they will be eligible to take the CDL A license exam. CDL A licensed drivers are qualified to drive a tractor-trailer, dump truck, straight truck, snowplow, and more. Those who graduate from the program are qualified for job placement in the North Country.