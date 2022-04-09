NEW YORK (WWTI) — The 2023 New York State Budget was passed on Saturday morning. The total Budget for FY 2023 is currently estimated at approximately $221 billion.

In response to lawmakers passing the New York State budget, Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, disapproves of the way some matters were handled, including what she refers to as a “lack of real public input.”

Lerner issued the following statement on Saturday: