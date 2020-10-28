Community Action Planning Council receives over $1M for Head Start programs

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Community Action Planning Council has received significant funding.

The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County has been awarded funding from the Department of Health and Services. Funding totaling in $1,450,864 will be directed to Head Start project in the North Country.

CAPC’s Head Start program helps to provide early childhood education and development services for lower-income childre.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced this award on October 28, 2020.

“I am proud to announce that Jefferson County will once again receive another year of funding for this important program,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Many of our families and communities rely on the Head Start program for early childhood development, and it is crucial that we continue to provide resources to support them. I recently had the opportunity to visit the Head Start in Dexter and witness the impact that it has on children and families and how much this funding is really needed.”

