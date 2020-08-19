Community development grants awarded to five organizations, additional funding available

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson Economic Development Fund of th Northern New York Community foundation recently awarded grants to five organizations; another round of funding is available now.
The first round of grants approved from the fund were:
- Watertown First: $3,000 to support targeted outreach campaigns to help boost and raise the visibility of local business in downtown Watertown
- Cape Vincent Improvement League: $2,500 to purchase recycling and trash receptacles to help with village’s maintenance and beautification efforts.
- Village of Black River: $2,000 for a development study of a non-motorized, five communities trail connecting the City of Watertown to Fort Drum
- Jefferson Rehabilitation Center: $1,500 to assist with the organization’s revitalization ro irs Gaffney Drive campus
- Disabled Persons Action Organization: $1,000 to support the organization’s 2021 concert series season.
The Jefferson Economic Development Fund provides grants to nonprofit organizations looking to support and develop specific programs or initiatives.
Up to $10,000 will be available for the second round of funding. Applications for funding will be accepted through October 23.
