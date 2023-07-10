WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation will partner with the family of T. Urling and Mabel Walker and local developer Jake Johnson to support an annual Concert in the Park event, according to a press release. The fund will go toward annual fundraising efforts led by the Watertown Noon Rotary Club.

Johnson, of Jake Johnson Properties in Watertown, the Walker Family Community Fund of the Community Foundation, and the Community Foundation itself along with additional support from Watertown Savings Bank and the Mart Liinve Family Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation have provided an initial $85,000 toward the $100,000 goal.

“This event has been such an important community tradition, led for many years by the Walkers. It seemed an especially fitting way to honor them by putting in place something that will help perpetuate it,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director said. “Just like most endowments, this is a complement to the current fundraising, not a replacement. While initially, it will provide a modest amount of yearly funding, it has the potential to grow and become an increasingly important part of supplementing the annual fundraising. We hope others will consider joining the effort.”

The Concert in the Park performance has been a summer staple in Thompson Park and the Watertown area for many years. It is an inclusive event, inviting citizens of all ages to enjoy orchestra music for free. More recently, the Orchestra of Northern New York has been featured as the main act at the annual park concert.

Walker and his wife were longtime advocates and financial supporters of the Concert in the Park, having partnered with the Community Foundation many times to help raise charitable support for the event. Following Walker’s passing, Johnson expressed a desire to help inspire gifts from the community for a Concert in the Park Endowment Fund.

Donations for the Concert in the Park Endowment Fund can be made by mail to:

Northern New York Community Foundation

131 Washington St.

Watertown, NY 13601

or by visiting Northern New York Community Foundation’s website.

