BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local community fund recently gave back to benefit a tax assistance program in the North Country.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced that its Kenneth and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund has awarded a $2,200 grant to the Village of Boonville’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The Tax Assistance program is free to residents with basic income-tax filing needs where certified volunteers assisted program participants complete annual filings. Last year, program volunteers completed between 250 and 300 returns.

According to the Community Foundation, the grant from the Sawyer Community Fund will help the program purchase equipment and materials for volunteers. This was one of the 11 awards made this year from the fund.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 by the Sawyer family to support programs in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The next round of grant funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will open through the Northern New York Community Foundation in February 2022