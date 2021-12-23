CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local health center has received federal funding to support telemedicine services in the North Country.

The Community Health Center of the North Country has been awarded $328,104 through the second round of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program awards funding appropriated by Congress through the Coronavirus Air, Reelied and Economic Security Act. Overall $200 million is awarded through this program to help health care providers connect care services to their homes or mobile locations.

The funding designated for the Community Health Center of the North Country will support its location in Canton, New York. The award will support the purchase of telemedicine video conferencing equipment, telemedicine carts and remote patient monitoring equipment.

This will allow the organization to provide its services to patients in remote locations, including behavioral health, dietary and medication counseling and primary care services.

Along with these services, the Community Health Center also provides optometry, dental care, foot care, support for those with substance use disorders and leads several programs at its Canton location. The center also has locations in Malone, Watertown, Gouverneur and Ogdensburg.