JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement agencies are mourning the death of retired Watertown Police Detective Thomas Strejlau.

According to the Reed and Benoit Funeral Home website, Strejlau died at 57 years old on February 14 at his home. His obituary also stated that he had family and friends at his side and was under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County at the time of his death.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared their condolences in a Facebook post on February 15. They also included a video of local law enforcement agencies’ vehicles driving through Watertown to honor the late detective.

Calling hours for Strejlau will be held on Friday, February 18 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home located at 632 State Street in Watertown. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19 at the Holy Family Church located at 129 Winthrop Street in Watertown.