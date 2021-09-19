Community outpouring support to Carthage football player with tragic brain injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are expressing their support for Tyler Christman, a Junior Varsity football player at Carthage who was seriously injured at the game on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Black River Fire Department, Christman sustained a serious head injury while playing at his team’s away game at West Genessee on September 18. Other related posts said that the player dropped instantly after being hit on the field. The Department asked that the community keep their thoughts and prayers with the Christman family as the player “has a difficult and long road ahead of him.”

Facebook posts from friends of the Christman Family said the injury Tyler experienced caused brain swelling and bleeding in the brain.

Many communities across the North country have been using the hashtag #CarthageStrong to show their support for Tyler’s recovery and the Christman family.