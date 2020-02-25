North Country community rallying in support after local firefighter Danny O’Hara receives cancer diagnosis

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – A North Country man who has dedicated years to serving his community as a firefighter is now facing a battle his family and friends are joining in on with him.

Danny O’Hara, a firefighter for 37 years with the Evans Mills Fire Department, was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in January of this year.

His friends, family and members of the community are coming together to organize a benefit to help with growing medical and traveling expenses he is incurring during his treatment in Syracuse.

His daughter-in-law, Heather O’Hara, reached out to a longtime friend of the family, Vicki Newberry, to discuss organizing the benefit. “The community has just shown an outpouring of love for the family,” Vicki said. She has known Danny and his wife, Debbie, for more than 30 years.

Danny spent the majority of his time with the fire department as Fire Police Captain, holding responsibility for his crew’s safety while on calls. He has held positions as President and Vice President of the Evans Mills Fire Department, but now enjoys connecting with people as he volunteers his time working on benefits for others in need.

The benefit for Danny O’Hara will be held on April 25, 2020 at 3pm at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, with a spaghetti dinner available for dining in or take-out. Live music will also be held at the event. Heather and Vicki say all donations are welcome, including gift baskets, gift certificates and individual items.

More information is available on the Facebook Event page here.

