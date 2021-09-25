Community shows support for Tyler Christman at Speedway memorial

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) —Thousands dressed in red attended the memorial honoring fallen Carthage football player Tyler Christman at the Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday.

The 14-year-old junior varsity player and his team were playing against West Genesee High School when he was hit on the field on September 18. The young football player was reported to have “dropped instantly,” and then was rushed to the hospital where he received emergency care for brain swelling and bleeding.

After four days of fighting for his life, Tyler’s aunt Faith Parks said that he died at Upstate University Hospital. His final moments included a ‘hero walk,’ a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.

Since Tyler’s death, there has been an outpouring of support from school districts, community members, and businesses. This included the Evans Mills Speedway on the day of Tyler’s passing as it held a candlelit vigil for the community.

They continued their support by hosting a memorial service on September 25 where thousands were able to show their support. The memorial featured several speakers who shared their memories and a racecar parade to honor Christman.

Northern New York Racing Connection live-streamed the service on their Facebook page so those that could not attend could see the impact the teen had made on the community in just his 14 years of life.