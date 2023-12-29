WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation is pleased to announce $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants to 10 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative was open to all tri-county middle school students. This year’s program committee reviewed 128 entries from seventh and eighth graders in nine different school districts who recommended grants to nearly 75 different organizations that serve residents across the three counties.

Schools participating in the 2023-2024 challenge include: Jefferson County — Case Middle School-Watertown City Schools, General Brown Central, Indian River Middle School; LaFargeville Central, South Jefferson Central; Lewis County — Lowville Academy and Central School and South Lewis Central; St. Lawrence County — Canton Central and Morristown Central.

The initiative was launched in 2017 to introduce middle school students to concepts of philanthropy and community needs. The challenge seeks to engage youths as they explore the meaning of community and are empowered to recommend grants to support their concepts that strengthen the quality of life in the region.

Students write an essay that articulates their definition of community and explains what makes it a great place to live, work and play. Participants are then asked to name a charitable organization that makes their community a better place through its service to residents.

Gifts to the Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund, as well as corporate support from Community Bank and a major gift from an anonymous individual donor, help to underwrite program grants. A committee that included Community Foundation staff and a retired junior high school teacher judged and scored the applications with results as follows:

Jefferson County

$1,000, Safe Schools Endeavor, Elliott LaVere, Case Middle School, Watertown

$1,000, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions Foundation, Max Simser,

Case Middle School, Watertown

$1,000, Disabled Persons Action Organization Foundation, Chloe Lanham, General Brown

Central School, Dexter

$1,000, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ellie Smith, Indian River Central, Philadelphia

$1,000, Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, Violet Waterman, LaFargeville Central School

$1,000, Watertown Urban Mission, Lauren Burgenstock, South Jefferson Central School

Lewis County

$1,000, Double Play Community Center, Lowville, Donovan Exford, Lowville Academy & Central School

$1,000, Port Leyden Food Pantry, Felicity Szucs, South Lewis Central School

St. Lawrence County

$1,000, Potsdam Humane Society, Hallee Bullock, Canton Central School

$1,000, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, June Demers, Morristown Central School

The Community Foundation and schools will work with winning students in the coming weeks to coordinate visits to their respective charitable agencies to present grants and learn more about the organizations they chose.