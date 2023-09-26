JEFFERSON, LEWIS AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation’s 2023-2024 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is now open to Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County students.

The challenge looks to engage seventh- and eighth-grade students in learning about their communities while competing for an opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local nonprofit organization of their choice. The initiative gets students to explore their view of “community” and select a local charity that makes their community a great place to live.

“This is a meaningful opportunity for local students to more deeply explore the meaning and importance of community while also providing direct support to a charitable organization of their choice,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director

Any student currently enrolled in seventh or eighth grade in a Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County school is eligible to compete. Ten students will be selected to present a charitable organization of their choice with a $1,000 grant each.

All entries will be judged competitively and should be a compelling well-written articulated case for support. To enter the competition, students must complete an essay-based application in writing.

Last year, grant awards were doubled to $1,000 with 10 winners selected, 2023 marks the program’s seventh year, which is made possible by:

Donors to the Community Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund;

Corporate support from Community Bank; and

A major gift from an individual donor.

In the challenge’s first six years, 112 students and an entire class from 19 different tri-county school districts were selected to present 109 grants to 82 nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents — totaling $60,000.

“As it continues to grow, we hope to see the best participation to date representing a diverse range of viewpoints. To do this, we need the help of parents, teachers, friends, and others to make eligible students aware of the opportunity.” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director

Entries must be made online, postmarked or hand-delivered to the Community Foundation no later than Friday, October 27. Applications can be found:

Online at the Northern New York Community Foundation website;

At local schools; or

At Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St. in Watertown.

As a reminder, students who were selected to award grants in previous years are not eligible to enter again.

A grant review committee will judge all entries and select the 10 winning students to present grant awards, eligible recipient organizations must be a Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

The winning submissions and grant awards will be announced no later than early January. A Community Foundation representative will contact winners to schedule them to visit their chosen organization, learn more about its work and mission and present the grant award.

For more information about the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge, you can call the Community Foundation at 315-782-7110 or email them at info@nnycf.org.